Sir Shina Peters, Waje, Brymo, others collaborate on Independence theme song

By Olaitan Ganiu

Three of Nigeria’s songsters, Sir Shina Peters, Waje, and Brymo have teamed up with other celebrities to work on an Independence theme song, ‘We are Nigeria.’

The musical project, The Nation gathered, is a brainchild of a property firm, Adron Homes, to celebrate Nigeria’s 60 years of independence.

Filmmaker, Clarence Peters, has also joined the team to shoot the visuals for the soon-to-be-released musical work.

‘We are Nigeria,’ The Nation reliably gathered, saw the music acts and their movie counterparts, preaching love, unity, and togetherness among Nigerians in their different dialects.

One of the company’s brand ambassadors, Chioma ‘ChiGul’ Omeruah, expressed optimism that things would be better for good in the country.

“I honestly feel like things are going to be changed and be better. We shall try and push this market so that everyone, so that people can benefit from it because there is nothing like being a landlord.”

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, the Group Executive Secretary, Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi explained that the song serves as a way to celebrate Nigerian Independence Day while promoting its new project tagged, ‘60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo.’

“This year, the independence celebration is coming at a tough time when the country is combating economic recession caused by the pandemic COVID-19. This promo comes as thinking of what the management can do to support ordinary Nigerians especially artisans and low-income earners.

“So, in a bid to give our new and existing customers a break in tough times whilst deepening impact and put smiles on people’s faces as we celebrate our dear nation, the company is introducing ‘60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo’. We are giving back to loyal customers and rewarding new clienteles by supporting them in upping their business skills and setting them up with diverse small business startup kits,” said Ojo-Omoniyi.