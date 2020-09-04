Sister of Portland antifa gunman reacts to his death after he was shot dead by Marshals

The sister of Portland antifa protester wanted for ‘shooting dead’ a Patriot Prayer member last week, responded when informed of her brother’s death: ‘I wouldn’t say at this point that this counts as bad news.’

April Reinoehl spoke exclusively with DailyMail.com hours after brother Michael Reinoehl’s death at the hands of a federal fugitive task force on Thursday night.

Reinoehl was shot by US Marshals in Lacey, Washington after becoming the target of a Portland police murder investigation over the death of a right wing protester Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson in the Oregon city last Saturday.

His school teacher sister learned of her brother’s death when she was contacted by DailyMail.com.

In an emotional phone call, the sister of the alleged murderer and Antifa member said she was already bracing herself for the news of his death – but believed it would be at the hands of the right wing group Patriot Prayer, whose member he allegedly shot dead at a protest last week.

‘I wouldn’t say at this point that this counts as bad news. It’s just more news,’ Reinoehl’s sister said.

Antifa protestor Michael Reinoehl (pictured) was shot dead by US Marshals on Thursday night in Lacey, Washington. His school teacher sister April learned of her brother’s reported death when she was contacted by DailyMail.com, saying: ‘I wouldn’t say at this point that this counts as bad news. It’s just more news’

Reinoehl was shot by US Marshals in Lacey, Washington after becoming the target of a Portland police murder investigation. Pictured: Investigators work near a tarpaulin covering Reinoehl’s body

A car with shattered windows and likely bullet holes stands in the area where Reinoehl died in the confrontation with police. Cops say he ran from an apartment armed with a gun

April (pictured) said she was worried her brother would become a martyr and an excuse for more violence after the reported police killing. ‘Now we’ve got two martyrs. That’s how the two opposing sides are going to want to spin it,’ she said

‘Honestly I didn’t expect it to be the police, I expected it to be the people who had a contract out for him. I was expecting the angry population of people who were out for blood.’

The bereaved sister said she was worried her brother would become a martyr and an excuse for more violence after the reported police killing.

Reinoehl allegedly shot dead right wing protester Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson (pictured) in the Oregon city last Saturday

‘Now we’ve got two martyrs. That’s how the two opposing sides are going to want to spin it,’ she said.

‘Hatred begets hatred. Anybody who saw him, in their eyes, standing up for the plight of the black people, being killed by a police officer, this is going to validate their feelings in their minds of all the anger that they have – whether or not it’s correct or righteous.’

As the news spread of his reported killing at the hands of federal officers on Thursday night, Antifa group Salish Coast Antifa tweeted ‘REST IN POWER Michael Forest Reinoehl.’

The news hit just as a ‘direct action’ protest march was planned to begin in Portland, as the city nears 100 days of protests that have rocked the area.

April told DailyMai.com she believed her brother would have tried to fight with federal officers sent to catch him fleeing to the small town 120 miles north of Portland.

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he reacted badly to a situation just like he reacted badly to the situation at the riots,’ April said.

‘He always acted impulsively letting the worst emotions guide his actions, and then he’d try to rationalize afterwards.

‘So I’m not surprised he got himself killed. I’m surprised a police officer did it.’

As the news spread of his reported killing at the hands of federal officers on Thursday night, Antifa group Salish Coast Antifa tweeted ‘REST IN POWER Michael Forest Reinoehl’

April told DailyMai.com she believed her brother would have tried to fight with federal officers sent to catch him fleeing to the small town 120 miles north of Portland. ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he reacted badly to a situation just like he reacted badly to the situation at the riots,’ April said. Pictured: Reinoehl in a Boy Scouts uniform in 1980

The school teacher and mother-of-two said the situation left her feeling hopeless for the country, and worried for her brother’s two children, an 18-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, who were already devastated by the news their father could be a murderer. Pictured: Reinoehl with his son in an older, undated photograph

‘I feel fear for the nation. I’m mourning the loss of a brother I barely knew. I’m mourning the loss of potential for good every living being possesses,’ she told DailyMail.com. Pictured: Reinoehl with his son in an older, undated photograph

April continued: ‘I’m relieved and also disappointed by that.

‘At least it wasn’t vigilante justice that got him, because I think that would actually be worse. It would feed the violence a lot more.

‘But at the same time the nationwide dispute is very highly black people versus officers, and now you have a member of Antifa killed by an officer. So I can imagine things are going to get worse again.’

The school teacher and mother-of-two said the situation left her feeling hopeless for the country, and worried for her brother’s two children, an 18-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, who were already devastated by the news their father could be a murderer.

‘I’m pretty sure they’re already both pretty thoroughly devastated. I don’t imagine they’re going to take it well,’ she said.

‘As estranged as we are, as much as I knew it was coming, one way or another.

‘I’ve been saying to people for a while, if he doesn’t turn himself in he’s going to get himself killed.

‘I feel fear for the nation. I’m mourning the loss of a brother I barely knew. I’m mourning the loss of potential for good every living being possesses,’ she told DailyMail.com.

Reinoehl came close to admitting the killing in an interview with Vice News broadcast around the same time federal agents closed in on the fugitive in Lacey and reportedly shot him

Officers are seen attempting in vain to render life-saving aid after the confrontation around 7pm on Thursday in Lacey, Washington that left Reinoehl dead

The 48-year-old claimed he acted in self defense, believing he and a friend were about to be stabbed. Pictured: Victim Danielson after he had been shot dead last Saturday

‘I know there’s nothing I could have done differently to keep him from going down this path, but I wish it was different.

‘I have sadness for this whole frickin’ situation. Even though he really screwed up, I was really hoping he would take responsibility for what happened with dignity, so that whatever end he faced would be something that meant something good.

‘Now it’s just going to bring about more pain for more people, more anger, more violence.

‘I feel like this nation is further away from peace forever, and we’ve had far too many victims, and not enough change.’

Reinoehl came close to admitting the killing in an interview with Vice News broadcast around the same time federal agents closed in on the fugitive in Lacey and reportedly shot him.

The 48-year-old claimed he acted in self defense, believing he and a friend were about to be stabbed.

‘You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on,’ Reinoehl told the news site.

‘I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.

‘I felt that my life, and other people around me’s lives, were in danger. I felt like I had no choice but to do what I did.’