Six years after 43 students disappeared, Mexico vows further investigations

Six years after 43 students disappeared and were most likely murdered in south-western Mexico, the government has promised further investigations.

“We must not give up hope,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday. “There will be justice.”

The 43 young men were studying in a rural teacher training college in Ayotzinapa and went missing in the city of Iguala when travelling in buses they had stolen on September 26, 2014.

They were pursued by police and allegedly handed over to the crime syndicate Guerreros Unidos, for reasons that are not known.

An earlier investigation said the bodies of the young people had been burned at a rubbish dump, but that version of events was later discredited.

So far, only the bones of two victims have been found. The details and background of the crime are still unclear. To date, no one has been convicted.

President Lopez Obrador’s government relaunched the investigation after the previous one was plagued with irregularities and more than half of the over 140 suspects were released.

“There will be no impunity,” said Alejandro Encinas, secretary of state for Human Rights in the Ministry of Interior. “Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Relatives of the victims had erected a “wall of remembrance” in front of the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico City on Friday, showing photos of the missing persons.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights acknowledged progress in the investigation, but also called on the authorities to redouble their efforts.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria