‘SMEs critical to Nigeria’s economic growth ‘

From Frank Ikpefn, Abuja

National President of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) Abdullahi Wali has hailed FEMA Technology for its partnership to train thousands of youth on skills as part of efforts to support job creation.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up the National Youth Fund to empower youths to become entrepreneurs.

The youth leader noted that entrepreneurship and private enterprise were critical components of Nigeria’s economic development.

He spoke at a meeting with zonal Vice President, states delegates and National Executive Council members of NYO in Abuja.

“SMEs tap into domestic and global markets, engaging in activities from retail to telecommunications. SMEs act as incubators of specialisation and innovation within an economy, allowing the country to diversify and industrialise.

“They fill a growing demand in the goods and services sector, as consumer demand and discretionary income within Africa rises”, he said.

Wali lamented that development had not been optimally attained after years of post-colonialism as parochial political interests, ethnic and religious sentiments inhibit the nation’s social, political and economic development despite its natural and human resources.

“…my leadership has been carrying out intensive and extensive mobilisation of youths to come together, reason together and decide the leadership structure of our country for better governance and participatory democracy,” he said.

Managing Director, of FEMA Femi Soetan said his organisation had trained and empowered over 8, 000 youth since 2003.

He said FEMA would partner NYO on radio and magazine programme to sensitise youths on entrepreneurship.