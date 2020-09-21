Sokoto: Hisbah arrest 3 over alleged circulation of rape video on social media

The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission on Monday, confirmed the arrest of three people alleged to have circulated a video on social media while sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The victim was scheduled to get married on Oct. 17, but the marriage was called off as a result of the viral video circulated by the suspects.

Dr Adamu Kasarawa, the state Hisbah Comandant, told newsmen in Sokoto that the principal suspect, son of a political appointee in the state, and his two friends would be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.

Kasarawa said that the commission had concluded investigations into the matter and would ensure the prosecution of the case.



Mother of the victim, (name withheld), told newsmen that the principal suspect sexually abused her daughter sometimes in 2017 when she was 16 years old.

The victim’s mother alleged that the suspect stored the video clips for three years with the intention of destroying her daughter’s life.

”Exactly on June 20, 2020, I received a call from Lagos on the viral circulated video of my nude daughter being sexually abused by Baffa Hayatu Tafida.

”The suspects shared the clips to my daughter’s suitor along with other online groups,” she said.

According to her, marriage arrangements have been concluded for her daughter, scheduled for Oct. 17, this year, when Baffa released the phonographic video of him sexually abusing the girl.

She said that the ugly development made the would-be groom to withdraw from the proposed marriage.

The victim’s mother added that the situation had devastated the life of her daughter as she could hardly eat nor sleep.

She complained that all attempts to get the Department of State Services and National Human Right Commission in Sokoto to pursue the matter proved abortive.

“I was disappointed with the two institutions’ inaction,” she said, and thanked the Hisbah commission for the prompt intervention.

The victim’s mother, claimed that the father of the principal suspect had made attempts to induce her in order to drop the case, and threated her on different occasions when she refused.

When contacted, Hayatu Tafida, the father of the principal suspect, confirmed knowledge of the case, but denied inducing the victim’s mother or threatening her life.

