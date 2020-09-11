Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Killed in Airstrike Identified

The United States military command for Africa (Africom) has revealed the identity of a senior Al-Shabaab militant who was killed in an airstrike ten days ago.

Abdulqadir Commandos, one of the top militants within the Al-Qaeda affiliate terror group, was killed on August 25.

In a statement, Africom said the fighter was killed near Saakow, a town in Middle Juba.

“The Al-Shabaab leader was killed in the airstrike near Saakow, Somalia. He held numerous positions within the Al-Shabaab terrorist organisation, including recently serving as a senior Al-Shabaab commander,” Africom said.

US army general Stephen Townsend said the airstrikes have been very critical in stopping the spread of terrorism activities in Somalia.

Africom has conducted over 50 airstrikes in Somalia which it says have targeted top militants including Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud, aka Bashir Qoorgaab, Yusif Jiis, and most recently Abdulqadir Commandos.