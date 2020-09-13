News From Africa

Somalia: AU Forces Repel Al-Shaabab Attack in Lower Shabelle Region

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have repulsed have thwarted an Alshabab on their base in the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

Al-Shabab militants attacked the AMISOM base but were met with resistance in the vicinity of Elasha Biyaha in the Lower Shabelle region.

According to sources, the attack resulted in a fierce clash that lasted for about almost thirty minutes.

Al-Shabaab fighters who want to topple the internationally recognised Somali government were flushed out of Somalia’s capital city, Mogadishu.

The Somali and African Union forces have been on major offensives against the extremists in central and southern Somali regions, but the militants still hold swaths of territory in those regions, conducting ambushes and planting roadside bombs.

Somali forces backed AU troops have been carrying out operations to smoke out Al-Shabab from lower Shabelle region.

