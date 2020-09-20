Daily News

Son, Kane form lethal link up as Spurs thrash Southampton 5-2

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane’s phenomenal link-up play put Southampton to the sword on Sunday as Tottenham ran out 5-2 winners at St Mary’s.

Danny Ings goals bookended the contest but in between – especially after half-time – Jose Mourinho’s side ran riot, thanks almost exclusively to the two elite attacking stars who will imminently be joined on the field by a returning Gareth Bale.

Son levelled matters with Spurs’ only shot and touch inside the Saints box before half-time and he made merry during the second period.

Kane assisted every one of the South Korea international’s goals before Son returned the favour for number five.

Here, we have a look at how the pair’s collective brilliance sits within Premier League history.

