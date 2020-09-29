Son of Gov. Tambuwal’s SA Detained Over Viral Sex Video

The Police in Sokoto have detained Baffa Tafida, son of Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Social Investment, Alhaji Hayatu Tafida, for allegedly circulating a video in which he had carnal knowledge of a minor (name withheld) in 2017.

Spokesperson of Sokoto Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed Baffa was detained for further investigation.

Baffa had been accused of allegedly luring one girl (name withheld) to a hotel within the metropolis where he allegedly drugged and had carnal knowledge of her and eventually recorded the act.

He however kept the video clip until 2020 when the lady’s dowry had been paid and marriage fixed.

It was gathered aside sending the pornographic video to social media, it was also sent to the spouse.

Confirming the incident, Sokoto State Commandant of Hisbah Commission, Dr Adamu Kasarawa, said the perpetrator and his associates were arrested following complaint by mother of the victim.

The devastated mother, Safiyya Umar, alleged she was not safe as the Tambuwal’s aide had visited and asked her to stay action on the issue and be paid accordingly.

According to her: “Baffa Tafida sexually abused her daughter (name withheld) sometimes in 2017 when she was 16 years old.

”Exactly on June 20, 2020, I received a call from Lagos on the viral circulated video of my nude daughter being sexually abused by Tafida.

” The suspects shared the clips to her daughter’s suitor along with other online groups.”

Like this: Like Loading...