Son of police commissioner allegedly injected to death cries for justice

Son of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Augustina Ihesiaba, who was allegedly injected to death, is calling on the police and other relevant authorities to get justice for his late mother.

The call came even as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Nyanya, Abuja, last Thursday, adjourned the trial of the suspect, Moses Anyaoha, a lawyer, to November 25, 2020 over the absence of the prosecuting counsel, Peter Amadi, who was said to have gone for official assignment.

The judge, Justice Peter Kekemeke, while granting the adjournment, varied the bail conditions for the accused by ordering the police to produce his international passport at the adjourned date.

Anyaoha is facing trial bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and stealing.

Anyaoha, who pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him, has been remanded at the police facility in Garki, Abuja.

The deceased had an only son, Michael Ndubuaku, aged 24, who schooled in London.

The DCP, until her death in January 2011, was Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Legal Department at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Michael wrote a petition against the suspect in April 2020 after finding out that he, Anyaoha, had allegedly been illegally residing in a property that his mother had bought in his name in Kubwa, Abuja.

Anyaoha was subsequently arrested.

Michael told Sunday Vanguard that he is still devastated by the death of her mother and called on the police and other relevant agencies to help him get justice. He also prayed the court to help him recover properties and money belonging to his late mother.

