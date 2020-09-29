SON to promote standards in local manufacturing

By Franca Ochigbo Abuja

The new Director-General Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim, has assured that changes will take place in the agency.

He spoke during his take-over from Osita Aboloma in Abuja, stating that this role of standard includes import and export as well as creating an enabling environment that would stimulate national self-sufficiency.

According to Farouk, there will be restructuring, quality assurance and project management in driving the relevance of SON in national socio-economic development further.

Salim stressed his desire to strengthen enforcement through increased cooperation with the relevant authorities like the Police and the Judiciary, work more closely with the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government to update regulations and penalties as well as lobby for improved budgetary allocations for needed improvements and staff welfare.