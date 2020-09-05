Sophie Turner steps out for the first time since giving birth on a stroll with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner stepped out with her husband Joe Jonas on a sunny stroll for the first time since giving birth to their daughter, Willa, on July 22.

The first-time parents, who welcomed their little girl less than two months after their first wedding anniversary, affectionately held hands around their neighborhood in LA on Thursday.

As they walked briskly, the 24-year-old Game of Thrones star showcased her slender post-pregnancy physique in a striped top, which she tucked into a pair of white jeans.

Her figure-hugging bottoms clung to every curve of her toned frame and taut midriff, as she strutted next to the singer in her grey and white Nike sneakers.

She paired her look with a chic pair of yellow tinted sunglasses and kept her nose and mouth covered under a black CDC-recommended face mask.

The blonde beauty let her long tresses cascaded past her shoulders, as she accessorized with a chic gold necklace.

The two-time Grammy nominee appeared protective of Turner, as he closely flanked her side on their solo outing.

Despite the soaring California heat, Jonas opted to wear a chic black sweater and matching shorts.

Sophie and Joe, 30, confirmed the news in a statement that said they were ‘delighted to announce the birth of their baby.’

‘The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,’ a source told Entertainment Tonight that month

‘With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.’

Since news of the baby was shared, dedicated Game Of Thrones fans pointed out that the name Willa has a connection to the hit fantasy show.

Two minor characters appeared on the ratings juggernaut bearing the name, including one who appeared in two episodes of season five as a wildling.

A different character called Willow was seen during season eight, gracing the screen as a servant in Winterfell.

The joyous news comes shortly after a source told ET that Sophie ‘can’t wait’ to become a mother.

At the time, an insider claimed the pair were enjoying ‘the process of getting ready for their baby.’

‘Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking,’ the source noted.

They continued: ‘The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love. Sophie is due soon and can’t wait to be a mom.’

Sophie and Joe first began dating in 2016, with the couple going Instagram official in January 2017, when Sophie shared a snap of Joe smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami.

They became engaged shortly after, in October 2017, with Sophie saying in an interview afterwards: ‘It’s lovely to be engaged.

‘Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.’

The couple then surprised their friends and fans when they tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019 after attending the Billboard Music Awards.

They followed it up with an extravagant second wedding a few weeks later in France on June 29 where they exchanged vows again in front of family and friends.

News that they were expecting their first child together first broke in February 2020.