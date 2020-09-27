Sources Reveal How Boko Haram Attacked Gov. Zulum’s Convoy, Seized Gun trucks, Armoured Personnel Carrier, Six Vehicles (GRAPHIC)

Nigerians are angrily reacting to the jihadist attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umaru Zulum, which death toll rose to 30 yesterday.

Sources told AFP that fatalities from the Friday attack on the governors’ convoy in the restive Borno State had doubled as more bodies were found, which now included 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of the civilian militia and nine civilians.

The attack on the governor is coming days after Nigerian Army Colonel Dahiru Bako and several of his men were killed in an ambush on September 20 at Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis in Damboa Local Government Area of the state.

Yesterday, elders from the North-East restated their call on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately re-jig the security apparatus in the country and relieve Service Chiefs of their jobs.

The elders, under the aegis of Coalition for North-East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), made the call in a statement titled, ‘Military Now At Breaking Point, It’s Time For Change of Guard’, signed by the Chairman, Engr. Zana Goni and Secretary, Dr. Muhammed Misua.

They said: “We believe at this point that the military, which is at the forefront of prosecuting the war against the adversaries in the two regions of the country, has come to a breaking point.

“We are worried at the ceaseless and relentless attacks on troops and civilian population resulting in heavy casualties in the North East despite repeated assurances from the service chiefs that the region has not only been cleared of insurgents and terrorists but also made safe for those displaced from their original communities to return.

“As elders in the North-East, we are worried over the state of insecurity, which is not getting better in spite of the relentless efforts of the President to that effect.

“We had chosen to remain silent in the past even when there were compelling needs to speak out because of our conviction that the insecurity especially in the North-East would get better.

“But events in recent weeks coupled with the brutal killings of some troops including a commander have forced us to open our lips once again.

“To this end, we wish to hereby passionately appeal without bias or sentiment to President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the Service Chiefs of their positions.

“We believe strongly that it has reached a point for him to carry out the action to save the country of what has become an embarrassment to his administration.”

Zulum, who sources said was unhurt in the attack, had flown to the area to prepare for the return of residents displaced from Baga by the conflict. He was driving in the convoy accompanied by government officials under tight security towards Baga ahead of the arrival of the returnees.

ISWAP splintered from the main Boko Haram group in 2016 and has gone on to be the dominant insurgent force in the region.

The IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group maintains most of its camps on islands in Lake Chad and the region is known as a bastion for the jihadists.

The militant group has recently intensified attacks on military and civilian targets in the region.

In July, Zulum’s convoy came under gun attack from ISWAP outside Baga, forcing him to cancel his trip to the town.

The governor, while lamenting the death of eight policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), yesterday, explained his mission to the area of his ambush.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategies, Malam Isa Gusau, the governor said he was in Baga from Thursday to Friday as part of the efforts to resettle the people back to their community after displacement by Boko Haram insurgents.

His presence is also “aimed at cutting Boko Haram’s long use of the commercial town as main transit for undertaking major fishing trade and tax administration, from which the insurgents fund their murderous activities.”

Photos of the operatives killed in the attack and those receiving treatment have been shared online by a Commander of the Civilian JTF, Muazu Alhaji Misiya.

He shared the photos writing, “Fallen heroes. Rest in peace.”

See the photos below:

The Street Journal/Vanguard

