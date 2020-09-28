South Africa: Grant Payment Not Affected By Finances – Post Office

The SA Post Office would like to assure recipients of social grants that the payment of social grants will continue as normal and will not be affected by the current financial restraints experienced by the Post Office.
The funds for social grants come from National Treasury through the Department of Social Development and are not funded from the revenue of the SA Post Office.
The SA Post Office experienced a dramatic reduction in revenue during the lockdown period and is currently looking at ways to improve cash flows.
Read the original article on Govt of SA.
