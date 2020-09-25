South Africa’s Promise of Racial Equality Falters Under Pandemic

CAPE TOWN, South Africa—Two out of five Black workers have lost their income during a monthslong coronavirus lockdown. Police are tearing down shacks built on public land by people who can no longer pay rent on their previous homes. And senior government officials are accused of stealing funds meant for the fight against the pandemic.

A quarter-century after Nelson Mandela became president with a promise to empower South Africa’s Black majority, the world’s most unequal society is cracking under the weight of a coronavirus…