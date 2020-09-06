Southern Kaduna crisis: MACBAN asks members to stop underaged children from grazing cattle

By Joseph Erunke

THE leadership of Fulani cattle rearers in Kaduna State has directed members to stop underaged children from grazing cattle in the state, saying such development would prevent further destructions of farm produce of the farmers resulting in crisis.

This came as it pledged full support to Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, and all its efforts to restore total peace and security in Southern Kaduna area.

The leadership of the Fulani cattle rearers under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, at a meeting withheld on Saturday, also agreed to reverse to what it called “our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.”

In an 8-point communiqué it signed after the meeting that held at Wonderland Hotel Auditorium, Kafanchan on Saturday, MACBAN also called for the establishment of joint community peace and security at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighbouring communities.

The communiqué jointly signed by the Kaduna State MACBAN Chairman, Alhaji Usman Haruna Tugga, State Zone III Chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Musa, Director, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Bayero Zango and the state’s Zone III Secretary, Alhaji Shuaibu Mogauri Usman, said the summit which was attended by Ardos and others stakeholders from all the eight local government areas of Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone and beyond, “strongly commended the efforts of Commanders of Operation Safe Haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in southern Kaduna we have never seen this kind of efforts from military commander before.”

It was also attended by the Security Agencies, Kaduna State Government Officials. Distinguished Senator Danjuma La’ah and Chief Anthony Hassan (Dokajen Jaba) also graced the occasion,” the communiqué added.

It read in full: “The summit was attended by Ardos and other stakeholders from all the 8 LGAs Areas of Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone and beyond.

” It was also attended by the Security Agencies, Kaduna State Government Officials. Distinguished Senator Danjuma La’ah and Chief Anthony Hassan (Dokajen Jaba) also graced the occasion.

“The summit after all the deliberations it has reached the following resolutions: That we have agreed to reverse to our olden days’ relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.

“We are appealing to farmers to allow our cattle graze on recognized cattle routes

“We have agreed to bury our differences and be our brothers’ keepers henceforth in order to foster development in the area.

“We call on our people to stop allowing the underage children from rearing cattle in order to prevent further destructions of farm produce of the farmers within the area and beyond.

“We also Advised our people to be vigilant and hand over suspected criminals to security agencies that may be found within our communities.

” The summit strongly commended the efforts of Commanders of operation safe haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in southern Kaduna we have never seen this kind of efforts from military commander before.

“Based on this reason we pledged our total support to the security outfits and all its efforts to restore total peace and security in southern Kaduna.

“We also wish to commend all the security agencies working tirelessly to restore peace to southern Kaduna.

“We appeal to the federal and Kaduna State Government to assist those who have lost their cattle’s and other sources of livelihood in other to alleviate the hardship that the victims are facing.

“We call for the establishment of joint community peace and security at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighbouring communities.”

