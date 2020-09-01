Southern Kaduna Indigenes Commend Govt For Effort To Tackle Bandit Attacks

A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has commended the Federal Government for the deployment of troops to communities that were attacked by gunmen in the area.

At least five local government areas in the region have been under heavy attacks by gunmen and suspected ethnic militias since the beginning of the year.

Many lives and property worth millions of naira have been lost while many households were displaced as a result of the attacks.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Luka Binniyat, SOKAPU noted that with the additional deployment of soldiers to the troubled communities, the villagers have started returning and many of them, who could afford to rebuild their homes, have begun to do so.

It thanked the Commander of Operation Safe Haven for the recent fast response of troops to distress calls from communities under attack or threat of attacks, unlike in the past.

The union gave an assurance that the people of Southern Kaduna would shun any action that would be inimical to the good image, wellbeing and peace of the area, without compromising their rights to self-preservation within the law.

It also appealed to youths of the region not to initiate any act that could be interpreted as violent to anyone trespassing on any farmland, but to report such incidents to the relevant constituted authorities.

A photo of some vehicles and motorcycles burnt by bandits in Kaduna State in March 2020.