Southern Kaduna to get first private University

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

As construction of facilities progresses at the proposed NOK University, the first of its kind in the Southern part of Kaduna, the Founder, Chief Anthony Hassan, has disclosed that the University when completed, will prioritize science-related courses like Engineering, Medicine, and Environmental Sciences, in order to equip graduates with skills

This is was as NOK University founder, who received newly elected officials of the Kaduna NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel on a courtesy visit at the University’s permanent site in Kachia, cautioned against portraying Southern Kaduna as a dead zone, saying that, such will discourage investors from coming to the area.

Hassan said the decision to establish NOK University was to complement the government’s efforts in boosting the educational sector in the country, adding that, “considering the number of people who seek admissions yearly, the public institutions cannot accommodate them all, hence, the idea to establish this private University.

“The University intends to give science-related courses priority, so as to equip graduates with self-employment rather than have them depend on white-collar jobs,” explained that.

Speaking about the age-long Southern Kaduna crisis, the Founder said, the media have critical roles to play on issues bothering on insecurity in the country, particularly the zone, saying that, “if the crisis in Southern Kaduna are not properly reported, outsiders will perceive it as a dead zone, which on the contrary, it is not.

“There are States in the Country that experience worse crisis than that of southern Kaduna but people are given the impression that people are frequently killed which discourages them from visiting or investing in the zone”.

He, therefore, advised the media to report the ongoing peaceful initiatives in the zone, which he said will have a positive impact on the residents. “I have participated fully in the peace initiative process and have advised participants to convey the goodwill messages to their people. In the past, we all enjoyed peaceful co-existence irrespective of our ethnic or religious affiliations, we can collectively make that happen again.”

On her part, the Chairman Correspondents’ Chapel, Asma’u Halilu commended the state of the art project and described the University as a boost to the education sector.

She solicited the support of the Founder in the various activities mapped out for the Chapel, especially in the areas of capacity building.

In a related development, the Council of Imams and Ulamas in Southern Kaduna described the proposed NOK University as a unifying factor that will lead to a lasting peaceful co-existence amongst the people of Southern Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Council and Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque, Muhammad Kassim, who equally led a delegation of Imams on a courtesy visit to the Founder of the proposed University, in Kachia, said, NOK University being the first in the Zone and fourth private University in the North-Western region of Nigeria, will be an avenue for interaction and creation of a bond between Muslim and Christian youths.

Imam Kassim however pleaded with the founder to consider Muslims during recruitment, admissions, and issuing of contracts to give them a sense of belonging, saying that, “We have many philanthropists in Southern Kaduna but none has thought of initiating such beautiful edifice for our people to benefit from. Outsiders are reluctant to come to this part of Kaduna to invest, but with this Institution, the impression about Southern Kaduna will change”.

In his response, the Founder said, Muslims are already part of the contractors and will be considered for admissions too. “We already have Muslims as members of the board of trustees of the University and the master plan has provision for Church and Mosque.”