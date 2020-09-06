SPECIAL REPORT: Failed, faulty constituency projects litter Oyo

In mid-July, Mrs Adejumo (She refused to tell this reporter her first name), a middle-aged trader at the popular Bodija Market in Ibadan, had her shop burgled in the night with goods worth about N56,000 stolen.

Mrs Adejumo said her fate would likely have been different if streetlights installed at the market less than a year ago were still working

“Even though the security officers did not say the thieves succeeded because there was no (street) light, it is possible my shop would not have been robbed if there was light since they (the thieves) can’t enter my shop knowing they can be seen,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

The streetlight project at the market was nominated by Rilwan Akanbi, then senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in 2017 and 2018.

The project involves the installation of six units of solar-powered streetlights in Ibadan West and North East local governments at N4.2 million for each of the years as part of his Zonal Intervention Projects.

The project was domiciled in the budget of the Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), a federal agency under the Ministry of Water Resources.

The project was completed and commissioned in 2019 but stopped working soon after it was commissioned.

“The project was commissioned last year by Soji Akanbi. It worked for seven to nine months before it stopped working last year, said Tajudeen Makinde, the spokesperson for the market association.

“We have made several efforts to see the representative (Mr Akanbi) inform him the projects had stopped working but all our efforts had proved futile. We are not happy the project has stopped working but there is nothing we can do since he is the one who knows the contractors,” he added.

Just like the solar-powered streetlight project at Bodija market, the one at Iso Part Market in Gate, has also fallen into disrepair. Ishola Playiwola, the vice-chairman of the market association, told PREMIUM TIMES that the project was commissioned in 2019 but only worked for about five months.