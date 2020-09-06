SPECIAL REPORT: Failed, faulty constituency projects litter Oyo

In mid-July, Mrs Adejumo (She refused to tell this reporter her first name), a middle-aged trader at the popular Bodija Market in Ibadan, had her shop burgled in the night with goods worth about N56,000 stolen.
Mrs Adejumo said her fate would likely have been different if streetlights installed at the market less than a year ago were still working
“Even though the security officers did not say the thieves succeeded because there was no (street) light, it is possible my shop would not have been robbed if there was light since they (the thieves) can’t enter my shop knowing they can be seen,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.
The streetlight project at the market was nominated by Rilwan Akanbi, then senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in 2017 and 2018.
The project involves the installation of six units of solar-powered streetlights in Ibadan West and North East local governments at N4.2 million for each of the years as part of his Zonal Intervention Projects.
The project was domiciled in the budget of the Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), a federal agency under the Ministry of Water Resources.
The project was completed and commissioned in 2019 but stopped working soon after it was commissioned.
“The project was commissioned last year by Soji Akanbi. It worked for seven to nine months before it stopped working last year, said Tajudeen Makinde, the spokesperson for the market association.
“We have made several efforts to see the representative (Mr Akanbi) inform him the projects had stopped working but all our efforts had proved futile. We are not happy the project has stopped working but there is nothing we can do since he is the one who knows the contractors,” he added.
Just like the solar-powered streetlight project at Bodija market, the one at Iso Part Market in Gate, has also fallen into disrepair. Ishola Playiwola, the vice-chairman of the market association, told PREMIUM TIMES that the project was commissioned in 2019 but only worked for about five months.
“It is working but about two to three units of the streetlight have developed faults. We have spent over forty-five thousand naira to repair them. The faults occurred in quick succession.
“In fact, this one has remained switched on always and we are yet to find a way to control it,” he said.
Failed boreholes litter Oyo
The failed streetlight projects in Bodija, Iso Part, Labaowo markets are just a few examples of the several failed constituency projects in Oyo State, a PREMIUM TIMES investigation tracking the implementation of projects elected by lawmakers in their constituencies has revealed.
In 2017 and 2018, Mr Akanbi nominated the construction of 14 boreholes across Oyo South Senatorial district as part of the annual Zonal Intervention Project (ZIP). Each borehole project costs N3.5 million and N5 million respectively.
“We now face a lot of problems due to the absence of water. Some of us would buy a bag of water yet it won’t be sufficient for what we want to use it for,” Mr Rahman said.
Similarly, a vulcaniser, who works just beside the borehole, told this reporter he had been there for over a year, but had never seen water come out of the tap.
Another shop owner, who sells plastic containers, said that she normally crosses to the other side of the road to fetch water from a nearby well.
“What generally causes these projects to fail is the design of the project. The design of the project could be factored to several things like how much funding was released for a particular project.
“What makes installation fail is design and design is subject to the fund available when it comes to all these state projects. Maybe the fund available to all these people that installed it might not be good enough to do a proper design and another thing could be that maybe those who were given the projects were not experts in the field,” she said.
When this reporter showed Mrs Asalaye the exact amount approved for each of these projects, she suppressed loud laughter and said, “I am not into politics but if those funds get directly to the installers, then it’s enough to do good design and a good design should last for at least five years.
She stressed that “even within that five years; if it has any fault, there should be like a warranty that will cover it.”
Abandoned mini stadium
In 2017 and 2018, a total of N61 million was appropriated for the construction of a mini-stadium in Ode-Aremo in Atiba Local Government Area. The project was nominated by Akeem Adeyemi, the member of House of Representatives representing Atiba, Afijo, Oyo East, and Oyo west LGA Federal Constituency.
Mr Adeyemi is also the son of the Oyo monarch, Lamidi Adeyemi.
The construction of the mini-stadium was awarded to Prime View Construction Limited under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.
When reached for comment, Mr Adeyemi said he had no hand in the award of the contract and thus cannot say how much has been released for the project.
“The federal ministry of youth and sports development did the bidding and the evaluation processes, the ministry paid the contractor directly,” he said.
He further suggested that work on the mini-stadium may have been affected by the shortfall of revenue to the federal government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abdullah Yahaya, the managing director of Prime View Construction Limited, which got the contract, said the federal government stopped funding the project in early 2020.
Mr Yahaya said it would cost between N130 million and 140 million to complete the project, but the government has only disbursed N40 million so far.
