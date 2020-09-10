Spidey snack! Massive tarantula feasts on a whole BIRD in disturbing footage 

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

This is the toe-curling moment a giant spider wraps its hairy legs around a bird and then eats it whole.

In a video posted on Reddit, the giant, hairy spider is perched on a wooden beam holding an entire bird in its legs.

The spider, believed to be a pink toe tarantula, dwarfs the house wren which hangs limply as its hunter nibbles away on it.

The Reddit user who posted the video originally had initially believed the spider to have been a Goliath bird eater – the largest spider in the world.

However, Jason Dunlop, from the Museum of Natural History at the Leibniz Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Research in Germany, believes the spider to be a pink toe tarantula, or a close relative.

He told Newsweek that generally tarantulas don’t eat birds, but there are always exceptions.

He said: ‘I suspect the tarantula would have chewed up what it can.

The pink toe tarantula normally live in trees and can grow to have a leg span of five inches

‘It basically regurgitates digestive juices on to the prey and then sucks the liquified remains back in.

‘Whatever was left—bones, feathers—would simply be discarded.’

The pink toe tarantula is found in Brazil and the rest of the Amazon Basin.

Living in trees, this type of tarantula can grow to have a leg span of up to five inches and have a distinctive pink colouring on the end of their legs.

The hairs on their legs can sometimes be fired from its body as a form of defence.