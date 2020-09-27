Sports Development: El-Rufai Unveils Maiden Kaduna Half Marathon

A file photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has unveiled the maiden edition of the Kaduna Half Marathon tagged ‘Kaduna Runs’.

The race which comes up on November 21, 2020, is being organised by the State Ministry of Sports Development.

Unveiling the Kaduna Runs committee at the executive council chambers of Kaduna state Government House, El-Rufai said the international sporting event will not only raise Kaduna state’s investment potentials but will also discover new talents among the youths who can represent the state and Nigeria in international sporting competitions.

The Governor added that the event which will be held annually represents a further initiative of his administration in reviving sports in Kaduna state, even as he expresses hope that the marathon will also help reinforce the state’s hard-earned reputation as an investment hub and home of sports.

Highlighting the major aspects of the event, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Sports Development, Professor Kabiru Mato, explained that the competition will feature both local and international athletes who will compete for prizes at the end of the day.

Speaking further about the event, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Suleiman Abdu-Kwari noted that the half marathon apart from promoting the infrastructural development of Kaduna state, will also promote healthy living and assist in keeping from at bay.