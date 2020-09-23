Stakeholders decry deterioration of cultural values

Ozolua Uhakheme, Assistant Editor (Arts)

Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has decried the progressive deterioration in the nation’s cultural values.

He stated that while Nigeria had always been known for rich culture, anchored on the virtues of hard work, integrity, high public morality, respect for elders and constituted authority, decency in dressing, and in public speeches among others, these virtues are rapidly giving way to various social vices.

Runsewe spoke at a one day round table on Morality, Culture, and the Nigerian Youth organized by National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) at the Abuja Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

The aim of the programme was to address the progressive deterioration of our cultural values and the urgent need to mount a comprehensive and sustainable value re-orientation programme to return Nigerian society on the path of moral rebirth.

He noted that in the past, agents of socialization like the family, school, religious institutions, took collective responsibility in inculcating high moral values among our youths. According to Runsewe, today the story is different.

He lamented that what ‘we now see, is laziness, get rich quick syndrome and primitive acquisitive tendencies by yahoo-yahoo boys, scammers, internet fraudsters and all forms of social vices.’

Chairman of the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Office of the First Lady, Dr. Hajo Sani stated that our youths in imitating foreign cultures in the way they talk and dress are early signs of deviation from our moral values and customs.

She lamented that in schools, many teachers who are supposed to tutor the pupils in cultural ethos now take advantage of the same children they are supposed to take care of. She added that the society at large has now become bad examples to our youths by exposing them to other immoral vices like rape and other forms of evil activities.

She noted that the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari will be willing to collaborate with NCAC on ways of building a good foundation for our youth right from childhood.

The Managing Director of Africa Independence Television (AIT), Dr. (Mrs) Tosin Dokpesi, who gave the keynote address, commended the DG, NCAC for putting up the roundtable discourse, adding that there is no better time to start the moral rebirth crusade than now. She said all hands must be on deck to rid the society of the social vices and inculcate good values in our youths. She stressed the need to arrest our eroding values and tradition with a commitment to restore the lost culture and glory of our country Nigeria.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a book titled “Morality, Culture and the Nigerian Youth”, authored by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, copies of which were distributed to all the participants: discussants, speakers, journalists, and other invited guests.

Runsewe added that the book will serve as one of the literature materials that his Council intends to use to prosecute the moral rebirth in our society. He urged every parent, teacher, religious leader to critically review our values as a nation as that is the only sure way we can aspire for accelerated growth and development we urgently needed.