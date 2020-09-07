Stranded Nigerian Girls Evacuated From Lebanon Arrive Abuja

The federal government has confirmed the arrival of 27 stranded Nigerian girls who were recently evacuated from Lebanon.

Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who received the girls on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, said they arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday September 6.

He said the girls tested negative for COVID-19 before embarking on the journey and were evacuated in line with the FG’s guidelines on COVID-19 evacuations. They will also be allowed to go home after 14 days of self-isolation.

Nwonye said;

“I am here on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs who facilitated this return, together with the Ministry of Aviation, Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut, the Lebanese Embassy in Nigeria and the Lebanese community in Nigeria. “These are the individuals and institutions that made it possible for you to be here today. “It is unfortunate the situation you passed through; which is why the ministries concerned made sure you are here today and we are telling you that you are now home today and nothing will happen to you. “Make sure you follow the protocols they advised you on; you know what to do to recover your passports again. “You are welcome back home and I wish you journey mercies to your various destinations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been several pleas from Nigerians stranded in Lebanon appealing for assistance to enable them to return home.

Mr Nwonye said the Nigerian government was aware of the unfortunate situation they experienced in Lebanon, hence the collaboration to ensure their safe return to the country.

