Stream: Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Megan Thee Stallion On New Album “Daystar”

Tory Lanez | Image: Ice Cream Convos

Tory Lanez has released a new album, “Daystar” months after Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her. On the new album, the Canadian rapper told his own side of the story.

In August, Stallion publicly accused Lanez of shooting her in both feet after an argument: “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and shit. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

Lanez, who had remained silent on the matter took to his Twitter page on Thursday to issue an apology to his fans before teasing his new project.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” Lanez tweeted.

The new album “Daystar” is Lanez’s response to the shooting incident. The 28-year-old rapper addressed and denied the accusations. In some of the lyrics, he alludes to an affair, thereby giving strength to the rumours that both rappers were secretly dating before the fallout.

In the opening track “Money Over Fallouts”, Lanez claims that he is being framed. He samples conversations on the incident from newsreaders, podcasters and even Megan herself.

“Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting / But them boys ain’t clean enough,” he raps. “I see how they teaming up, watching and I’m calculating / Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardise the outcome waiting.”

Elsewhere on the track, he raps: “How the f**k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons.”

On “Friends Become Strangers,” he alludes to his private conversations with Megan and responds to her claims about the night of the alleged shooting. “We both know what happened that night and what I did,” he raps.

In his latest Twitter update following the release of the album, Lanez said: “There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this”

“Daystar” is available for streaming below: