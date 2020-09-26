Strike: Be at work Monday, Head of Service advises workers

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation ( HOCSF) has advised civil servants from level 12 and above, essential duty officers to be at work on Monday.

Yemi-Esan, who gave the advice in a circular issued on Friday in Abuja, said government was engaging with the union officials over the planned industrial action.

The circular reads in part; “Sequel to the Labour Unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday Sept. 28.

“The HOCSF wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the labour unions to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial actions,” she said.

According to her, there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (suit no. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on Sept. 24.

The court order, HOCSF explained had restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on industrial action pending hearing and delamination of motion on notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on grade level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are, therefore, enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure strict compliance, ” HOCSF advised.