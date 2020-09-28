Daily News

Strike Suspension: Labour gave Nigerians death pill, sold out to IMF, World Bank — CSOs

Suspending strike is death pill for Nigerians, sell out to IMF, World Bank — CSOs

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Organised Labour agreeing to suspend strike has been described as death pill for Nigerians and a betrayal of the masses to IMF and World Bank.

The pro-labour civil society organisations, CSOs, on the platform of Joint Action Front, JAF, said this while rejecting labour’s suspension of the planned strike over recent increase in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

In a terse statement by JAF Secretary, Abiodun Aremu, JAF lamented that by agreeing to “suspend the strike that ought to have started this morning(Monday), organised labour has accepted deregulation of the downstream of the petroleum industry.

“It is a death pill on workers and poor the masses. It is Nigeria for sale to IMF and World Bank.”

Updates coming.

