Strike will worsen deteriorating economic situation, govs tell NLC

THE thirty- six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have called on the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to exercise caution in its  planned nation wide strike and mass protest, warning that such an action if carried out, would worsen the deteriorating economic situation of the country brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising from the 18th Teleconference Emergency Meeting, the governors have set up a seven member committee to brainstorm with the National Economic Council, NEC, the Nigeria Labour, NLC, major Stakeholders and other Nigerians to address the issue.

The Committee which is chaired by the Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar, has governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq  of Kwara; Muhammad Inuwa of Gombe; Okezie Victor Ikpeazu of Abia and Douye Diri of Bayelsa as members.

In a Communique signed at the end of the emergency meeting by the NGF Vice Chairman and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the forum resolved that the NGF Secretariat will  provide  relevant  support  to  the  committee  on  the  details  of  the mechanism for deregulation put in place by the federal government.

The governors said that “On the call for a national strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Forum believes that the labour  unions  should  exercise  caution  on  the  call  for  a  strike  action, noting  that  any  strike  action  will  worsen  the  currently  deteriorating economic situation of the country brought by the COVID-19 pandemic;

“While expressing concern over the call for a national strike action by the  Nigeria  Labour  Congress  (NLC)  and  the  Trade  Union  Congress (TUC),  Forum  members  suggested  the  provision  of  a  cushioning arrangement to ameliorate the effect of subsidy removal.”

The Governors have also agreed to hold  an Emergency NEC meeting as soon as the committee comes up with a common position on the deregulation of both the petroleum and power sectors and the ûgures laid bare for all to peruse and then take a common position.

At the meeting, the Governors  also expressed  serious  concern  over  deductions  from  the Federation  Allocation  of  the 774  local  governments  of  the  country  to construct and equip healthcare centres in each local government area on behalf  of  the  Association  of  Local  Government  Areas  of  Nigeria (ALGON).

Consequently, the Forum constituted  a committee made up of Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi as Chairman, with Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe as members to represent State and local governments on the matter.

