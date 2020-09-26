Students honour Oyo FRSC commander as icon, model

Mrs Uche Chukwurah receiving her award from NAPS President, Mr. Olalere Benedict . NAN PHOTO.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Sector Commander in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, has been honoured as an Icon of Societal and Human Safety by the National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, for her outstanding performance.

Presenting the award on Saturday, the National President of NAPS, Mr Olalere Benedict, appreciated Chukwurah for her passion and expertise on safety of human lives and reducing accidents on Nigeria roads, especially in Oyo State.

Benedict said the over 20 million polytechnic students whom the NAPS executives represented, passed a vote of confidence on her leadership as one of their role models.

He urged the sector commander not to rest on her oars, saying Nigerians are watching her.

“The great work that the sector commander, has been doing since her emergence as sector commander has not gone unnoticed.

“We have made our findings and our research permit me to say that. Your intensifying efforts on public enlightenment on safety in market places, motor parks, Churches and Mosques are highly commendable.

“You have taken it upon yourself as a sector commander to ensure motorists reduce overloading and obey all traffic rules, while on the road to avoid accidents.

“Your passion, smartness and expertise for the safety of lives of the citizens of this country is why we are here to honour you today.

“We have recognised and seen your passion, strive towards a better Nigeria; we celebrate you ma,” Benedict said.

The NAPS president also commended the sector commander’s team in Oyo State for sharing in her passion and commitment and working together to achieve desired goals and objectives.

Receiving the award, the sector commander, thanked NAPS for the award and for making her their role model, promising not to disappoint them.

She dedicated the award to the FRSC officials in the state for their support as well as FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi for the opportunity given her to serve as sector commander in Oyo State.

“I am highly delighted for making me your role model, in other words you are telling me to do more.

“I have come to realise that people are actually watching me and I have to be more careful in the way I do things, while contributing my quota in building Nigeria; I believe in Nigeria.

“So, I dedicate this award to God almighty and those who work with me to get to this level, I also dedicate it to my corps marshal.

“If he had not brought me out, you would not have known me,” she said.

She urged NAPS to help FRSC in carrying the message of safety on the road to all campuses, saying the corps wanted everyone to drive safely and live.

VANGUARD