Students in Ogun are not to pay tax – OGIRS Chairman

In an effort to drive revenue and encourage taxable adults in Ogun State to be Tax compliant, newly admitted students into the State Tertiary Institutions are expected to present their parent’s Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) or evidence of payment of tax as part of admission processes.

The Chairman, Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) Mr Olugbenga Olaleye said this in his office at Abeokuta while reacting to some misguided information going around among students that OGIRS was asking students to pay tax.

Olaleye, through his Media Aide, Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlami, stated that no students of tertiary institutions in the State were expecting to pay taxes as they were not yet taxable adults, noting that the law expected only taxable adults earning income to pay taxes as and when due.

READ ALSO: Ogun community demands king after 15 years of vacant stool

“In fact, it has come to fore that some unscrupulous elements are peddling misguided information about taxes, but no student in our tertiary institutions is expected to pay taxes as they are not yet taxable adult, the state doesn’t permit that, it is only taxable adults earning income are expected to pay taxes,” Olaleye said

He explained further that for those whose parents do not have evidence of tax payment or Tax Clearance Certificate, the sum of N10,000 is only charged in the name of the parents as payment in lieu of TCC for the assessment year. Such payment according to him would be recognized and credited in favour of the parent in their fund or future assessment.

The revenue agency boss enjoined all residents of the state to imbibe the culture of prompt payment of their taxes as this would enable the government carries out its social responsibilities as expected.

Vanguard