Students’ parliament holds road trip for peace

The Nigeria Students’ Parliament (NSP) has concluded a road trip in Gwagwalada area council of Abuja to preach peace and unity among youths in the country.

Convener of the road trip, Deputy Speaker of NSP, Musa Mubarak, said ‘’The purpose of the road trip, which would be extended to other states, was to campaign for peace in Nigeria and at the same time use the medium to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-rufai, security chiefs, and the international community to stop the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna and restore peace back to the region.

‘’I call on all Nigerians to join us in advocating peace, unity and togetherness among us irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, and religion because with unity and togetherness we can achieve a better Nigeria.”

