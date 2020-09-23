Students, residents die in Kogi petrol tanker explosion

File photo

Some students of Kogi State Polytechnic, a school bus conveying primary and secondary school students, residents and passers-by have reportedly been consumed by a fire sparked by a fuel tanker explosion on Wednesday at Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Although Vanguard is yet to confirm the number of casualties, a report said at least 30 may have died in the accident.

An eyewitness said the petrol tanker, which was coming from Okene and heading towards the northern part of the country had a brake failure at about 8a.m., lost control and rammed into oncoming vehicles.

Reacting in the statement signed by his spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State expressed his condolence to the families of those affected by the incident.

He said: “It is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire.”

He urged the students of Kogi State Polytechnic to remain calm and peaceful, and that he shared in their grieving moment over the death of some of their colleagues.

Meanwhile, it was learned that for over an hour after the inferno started, fire service didn’t respond.

