Suarez celebrates debut double in Atletico Madrid triumph

Luis Suarez was delighted with his goalscoring debut in Atletico Madrid’s victory over Granada.

The striker scored twice on his Atletico debut on Sunday, just two days after completing his transfer from Barcelona.

“For a player, sometimes it’s important to have a change,” Suarez said after the game.

“I’m coming to a club that has given me a spectacular welcome.

“You feel it in the atmosphere, you get a good impression from the start and that is seen on the pitch.

“I’m very happy with my debut and even happier at getting the three points in our league opener.

“Every time you make your debut and help the team with goals, you’re going to be happy, but we’ll see in the future because it’s a long season.”