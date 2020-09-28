Sudan: Conference in Eastern Sudan Critical of Peace Agreement

Sinkat — A large number of eastern Sudanese nazirs (native administration leaders), social and political leaders, and scholars attended a conference called ‘Establishing Historical Rights’ that started in Sinkat in Red Sea state yesterday. The participants seem critical of the results of the peace negotiations on eastern Sudan.

The conference has been organised by the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains.

Head of the Hadendawa clan and Chairman of the Beja Council Sayed Tirik said in his opening speech that the conference represents most eastern Sudanese communities. Eastern Sudan consists of Red Sea state, Kassala, and El Gedaref.

Leading council member Karrar Askar told Radio Dabanga that Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’, vicepresident of the Sovereign Council and commander of the Rapid Support Forces militia*, will attend the closing session of the conference today. The recommendations of the conference will be presented to him.

The opening session was followed by discussions about the political rights of the Beja in eastern Sudan, the crisis in the region in the current transitional period, economic development and economic rights, and restructuring the Beja Council itself.

Askar expects that the conference will come up with recommendations that reject the accord on the Eastern Sudan Track, signed by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in Juba on February 21.

The accord was already controversial at the time that it was signed. In July, a committee was established to re-discuss the eastern Sudan track of the peace negotiations. Eastern Sudanese Nazir Mohamed Tirik then said that this was “to resolve the disputes resulting from a lack of coordination and consultation on the track”.

* Officially, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), set up by the ousted Al Bashir regime in August 2013, was integrated into the Sudan Armed Forces in August 2019. At the same time however, the militia stays a force unto intself.

