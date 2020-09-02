Sudan: Court Rejects Request of Ousted President Defense to Stop Proceedings

Khartoum — The Special Court trying ousted President Omer Al-Bashir and twenty-seven of his aides accused of plotting the coup of the 30th of June 1989, headed by Maulana Essam Eddin Mohamed Ibrahim, judge of the Supreme Court and membership of two judges, held at the Institute for Training of Judicial and Legal Sciences in Khartoum Today, rejected the requests made by the defense committee of the accused in the last session, to stop the court procedures, and decided to continue its sessions, while confirming its commitment to sterilize and disinfect the hall before the session.

The defense committee of the accused has demanded the stop of the court’s procedures until finding alternative court hall meeting all the health procedures and requirements of Corona pandemic, it has also demanded the formation of the constitutional court stipulated in the constitutional document, in addition to its objection to the amendment of Article 38 of the Procedural Code Criminal 1991 on the statute of limitations.

the court stated that the constitutional document specified the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court to settle constitutional disputes and it is separate from the regular courts that follow the judicial authority, and that the court does not have the jurisdiction to consider constitutional issues, regarding Article 38 the court had denied the submission any request by the by the defense committee in this regard, indicating that the political atmosphere does not affect the trial proceedings, and that it will stand at the same distance from all parties in implementing the law.

The court has questioned 26 of the defendants during the session which was attended by the Attorney General Taj Al-Sir Al-Hibr, while the accused Ahmed Abdul Rahman was absent from the session due to illness, and decided to adjourn the session to the 15th of this month, to continue recording the data of the rest of the accused, in addition to Hearing the accusation response to defense requests.