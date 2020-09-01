Sudan: Govt, rebel groups reach on historic peace deal

The historic peace agreement to end a 17-year war in Sudan, particularly in Darfur where hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, was signed on Monday by Sudanese authorities and several rebel movements.

The agreements were done in two stages at a ceremony in Juba, southern Sudan: first, the rebel movements in Darfur, where the war that began in 2003 left at least 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced in the first few years, according to the UN.

And, then the rebel movement in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, where the war has affected one million people. Between the passage of each group of signatories, a singer accompanied by an orchestra sang traditional songs.

For the authorities, it was in khaki military uniform that Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, vice-president of the Sovereignty Council signed the agreement.

Yesterday’s enemies, Mr. Daglo and the leaders of the rebel movements, grouped within the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), shook hands and even initiated a few dance steps.

The agreement was also done in the presence of the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir. who served as a witness. Other agreements for the development of the country were signed by political and tribal leaders from several regions.

Mr. Kiir took his seat at the podium, under a banner reading “Mediation Committee for Peace Talks”, alongside General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, who chairs the Sovereign Council at the head of Sudan, and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

To celebrate their first success since the fall of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in the spring of 2019, Sudanese leaders travelled in large numbers to Juba. Several foreign countries were also present.

Africa News

Vanguard