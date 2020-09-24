Sudan win first international in Africa this year

Sudan beat hosts Chad 3-2 Wednesday in the first international in Africa since last November, with the coronavirus forcing the suspension of virtually all football in the continent soon after.

The countries will play a second friendly match in Chadian capital N’Djamena this Friday as they prepare for the resumption of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying during November.

Hassan Youcef scored after 83 and 85 minutes to earn former African champions Sudan victory after they trailed 2-1 at half-time.

Muhammad Abdul Ramadan had given the visitors the lead 10 minutes into the first half by converting a penalty in 33 degrees celsius (91 fahrenheit) heat.

Karim Mahamat levelled midway through the opening half and Bechir Said put Chad ahead on 39 minutes in an international staged behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

The result was predictable of a match between teams who rely largely on local talent as Sudan are ranked 128th in the world, 49 places above Chad.

After the friendly matches against Chad, Sudan will travel to Tunisia during October for further warm-up games, against the host nation and Togo.

Sudan face Group C leaders Ghana twice between November 9 and 17 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying while Chad tackle Group A table-toppers Guinea at home and away.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.