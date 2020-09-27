World News Sue Bird Uses Veteran Know-How for Edge Over WNBA Rookies By Natalie Weiner 2 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 35 “Every now and then you notice a rookie going extra hard against you,” said Bird, the star Seattle Storm point guard. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments