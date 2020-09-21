Sule orders immediate evacuation of flooded areas 

Linus Oota, Lafia

NASARAWA State Governor Abdullahi Sule has ordered the evacuation of persons whose houses were submerged in the latest flood that ravaged Nasarawa town in the Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Sule also ordered that food items, mattresses and other relief items be provided without delay.

The governor, who rushed to the ancient town on receiving the report of the incident, sympathised with the leadership and people of the area.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, Sule urged the people to desist from building on waterways and stop the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to take a second look at the channelisation project while hoping to seek the collaboration of the Federal Government in tackling the age-long ecological problems in the area.