Sule seeks IFAD, World Bank support for women farmers

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has appealed to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Bank and Federal Government, to jointly support women smallholder farmers and out-growers in the state.

Sule appealed on Tuesday in Lafia when Market Enterprise Development Advisor, Fatima Buhari visited him.

Governor Sule said with the state being predominantly an agrarian one, coupled with the commercial agriculture drive of his administration, IFAD’s support could go a long way for value chain addition.

