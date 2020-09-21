Sultan says Kebbi flood act of God, consoles victims

Sule orders evacuation of submerged Nasarawa communities

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, has commiserated with victims of the flood in Kebbi State but described the incident as an act of God.

During a compassionate visit to Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu at the weekend, the royal father stated that the disaster was a loss to the country, urging the governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, and Niger state to brainstorm and come up with formidable strategies to assist the victims in their respective states.

The Sultan, who noted that God ordained all-natural disasters such as floods, urged Muslims to faithfully accept them.

“We are also here to sympathise with the government, as well as our brothers and sisters who have been affected by the recent flood in the state.

“There is nothing one can do in such situations than to accept whatever happens in good faith, as we are not supposed to question God’s actions,” he said.

According to him, since the three states are the same, despite political, ethnic, or cultural differences, “it is imperative that they take uniform action to help the flood victims as soon as possible.”

Responding, Bagudu lauded the Sultan for the visit, noting that no fewer than 500,000 hectares of rice farmlands were submerged.

MEANWHILE, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has ordered the evacuation of persons whose houses were submerged by the latest flood that ravaged Nasarawa town in Nasarawa Council.

The governor gave the order yesterday at Nasarawa Council when he visited to sympathise with the flood-affected communities in the town.

Sule commended the Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin, and the council chairman for alerting the government promptly.

While providing relief materials to the victims, he warned residents to desist from building on waterways and dumping refuse in drainages.

