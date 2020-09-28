SUPER EAGLES WATCH: Iheanacho helps Leicester demolish Man City

By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

Kelechi Iheanacho saw five minutes of action as Leicester City inflicted Pep Guardiola his heaviest home defeat as a manager yesterday night.

Iheanacho replaced the hat trick hero Jaime Vardy in the 85th minute as the Foxes went home with a 5-2 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

At Selhurst Park in London, Nigeria pursuit Eberechi Eze lasted 75 minutes on the pitch in his first start for Crystal Palace in the top-flight but couldn’t prevent his side from falling at home to Everton, for whom Alex Iwobi came on as a substitute in the 86th minute.

In a six-goal thriller at the Hawthorns, Super Eagles center back Semi Ajayi put in a 90-minute shift as West Brom and Chelsea shared the spoils with a 3-3 draw.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo missed out on Manchester United’s matchday squad for the first time since his arrival in England as Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team defeated Brighton & Hove 3-2.

Former captain John Obi Mikel was at his best yet again, providing an assist as Stoke City registered their first win of the new Championship season, beating Preston North End 1-0 at Deepdale on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Leon Balogun returned to action after weeks out injured in Rangers’ 5-1 away win at Motherwell yesterday in the Scottish Premier League.

Centre back Kevin Akpoguma who recently committed his international future to Nigeria, was in action for 90 minutes as Hoffenheim stunned Bundesliga and Champions League holders Bayern Munich 4-1 in Yesterday’s Bundesliga game.

In France, Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja were both on for 68 minutes as Bordeaux were held to a goalless draw at home to Nice while Henry Onyekuru could only make the bench in Monaco’s 3-2 win over Strasbourg at Stade Louis II yesterday.