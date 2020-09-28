Support citizens-oriented programmes, Ikeja Club boss tells govt

The new president of Ikeja Club, Chief Ayodeji Randle, has called on the federal and state governments to support efforts at ameliorating the plight of Nigerians, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.







He also stated the need for private enterprises and social organisations to undertake projects that would transform lives of citizens through provision of infrastructure, especially those aimed at enhancing health and social well-being of citizens.







Randle made the calls shortly after he was inaugurated as the 21st president of Ikeja Club.







On his vision for the club, the statement, signed by the new president, titled: ‘Randle leads Ikeja Club, promises transformation,’ stated: “We are taking historic and concrete steps that will strengthen our mutual understanding, expand the frontiers of our inclusiveness as members of the great Ikeja Club and deepen our bond of friendship as one people under God. This is indeed a signal for fundamental transformation, preparatory to the attainment of exceptional and uncommon achievements in the administration and management of our noble club.”







He also pledged to promote unity and serve with honesty, integrity, and transparency to foster membership drive, enhance brand reputation and improve service delivery of the club.







The immediate past president, Sunday Ajilore, urged the new administration to ensure love among members for meaningful growth and development.







“It is the dream of every person to transfer the baton of leadership and I am indeed happy with a sense of fulfillment that I am alive to see this election and the inauguration of a new president and administration in power,” he said.







Chairman, Board of Trustees of the club, Chief Olabanji Akinwolere, called on the new management to empower the board to carry out its role effectively.

