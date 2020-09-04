Suspect in Portland shooting killed as police try to detain him

The man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Oregon was shot and died during an operation to detain him, a police source said.

Michael Reinoehl (48) brandished a gun and was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, an official said.

He was the prime suspect in the killing of Aaron Jay Danielson, who was shot in the chest on Saturday night in Portland.

Authorities in the city said the 39-year-old was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of US President Donald Trump and counter-protesters.

It was not clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city centre.

Federal agents from the FBI and the US Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said.

The official, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot.

Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100 per cent ANTIFA”, suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.

He had been been a regular presence at anti-racism demonstrations in Portland.