Suspected hoodlums raid Late MKO Abiola’s Ikeja home

Suspected armed hoodlums on Wedesday morning invaded the Ikeja residence of late MKO Abiola and carted away valuables including cash in foreign currencies.

It was gathered that the robbers accessed the house through the canal, entered and escaped through the fence of the building.


Lagos State Police spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the incident to The Guardian on telephone. He said the Command would soon come up with full details.

“I can confirm it is true,”Elkana said.

“I am trying to get the full details, but I can assure you we will get the robbers,” he added.




