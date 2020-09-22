Suspected vandals electrocuted in Gombe, Benue

From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Two suspected electricity vandals have died in Gombe and Bauchi states.

They were electrocuted at the weekend when they were reportedly vandalising electric power installations in each of the states, The Nation learnt on Monday.

Gombe is under the jurisdiction of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc.

Though the identities of the two men were yet to be known, one of them was said to have been electrocuted by a high tension line at Dukku 33KV feeder in Gombe State.

The second suspect was electrocuted while reportedly trying to vandalise Abua Yaji substation, 33KV Katsina-Ala feeder in Benue State.

Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications, in a statement on Monday, said the two incidents have been reported to police in both states.