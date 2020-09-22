Sylvester Stallone’s mother Jackie ‘passes away at the age of 98’

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com

Sylvester Stallone’s mother Jackie has passed away at the age of 98.

Though the circumstances surrounding the famed astrologer’s death remain unknown, sources close to the Stallone family told TMZ that she just ‘recently passed away.’

Besides Sylvester, Jackie also leaves behind husband of over two-decades Stephen Marcus Levine, her youngest son Frank, 70, and a slew of grandchildren.

Jackie shares Sylvester and Frank with late ex husband Frank Stallone Sr.

She is also mother to late actress Toni D’Alto, who passed away at the age of 48 after a lengthy cancer battle in 2012. She shared Toni with ex husband Anthony Filiti.

Although she happened to give birth to three famous faces, Jackie – who dubbed herself the #QueenofHollywood on Instagram – also achieved a unique form of fame during her lifetime.

Jackie was one of the key creators and trainers on G.L.O.W., The Gorgeous Girls of Wrestling, a syndicated TV show from Las Vegas that ran for five years in the 1980s, as stated by her official website.

She always had a deep love for fitness and for championing women in the competitive, televised athletic sphere.

Jackie, born Jacqueline Frances, ran away from home at the age of 15 and briefly worked as an aerialist in the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Baily’s The Greatest Show on Earth.

As she grew older, she became ‘the first woman to have a daily TV show on exercise and weight lifting in Washington, D.C,’ which led to her opening her own all-female gym called Barbella’s.

Jackie is also known for appearing in the popular Richard Simmons Silver Foxes exercise tapes, which provided low-impact exercise routines for senior citizens.

Up until her death, Jackie could be seen engaging in weight lifting exercises, which she filmed and uploaded to her Instagram page.

Stallone appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, where she had an iconic run-in with former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen.

Brigitte was married to Sylvester from 1985 until their divorce in 1987 and she had not seen Jackie face-to-face since then.

Jackie was the season’s ‘surprise ninth guest,’ so when the Rocky IV star saw her former mother-in-law enter the house, her jaw totally dropped.

The moment made its way into reality TV history due to the dramatic nature of Jackie’s entrance. She had on an extravagant fur coat and seemed to enjoy Brigitte’s unfiltered shock.