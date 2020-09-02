T.B Joshua speaks on Lionel Messi’s face-off with Barcelona

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, has joined the growing debate around the impending exit of Lionel Messi from Spanish club, Barcelona.

Multiple reports indicate that Messi has already communicated his decision to leave Barcelona after spending over 16 years at the Catalan club.

His decision, many believe, is fuelled by the dwindling fortunes of Barcelona which culminated in their 8-2 annihilation in the Champions League by Bayern Munich; effectively ensuring Barca finished the season with no silverware.

Although T.B Joshua is not advising Messi against leaving Barcelona, he does not want the six-time Ballon D’Or winner to leave in an acrimonious manner.

In a post on his verified Instagram page with over 450,000 followers, T.B Joshua dropped his advice for Messi.

He wrote: “It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss.”

Although Barcelona are yet to accept Messi’s exit request, many clubs are already queuing to get him on board with Manchester City seen as the front runners.

Messi on his part has clearly shown that he is no longer willing to be a part of the Barca set up. He failed to turn up for training on Monday and Tuesday while shunning the Mandatory COVID-19 test for players.

This is not the first time Pastor T.B Joshua would be involved in football matters as he has made predictions on football games in the times past and has also publicly had other interactions with football players who throng his church for spiritual help.