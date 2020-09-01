Table Tennis Chief Tips Aruna To Make Top Five At German Bundesliga

A file photo of Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna.

The President of TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell (TTC), Stefan Frauenholz, has tipped Africa’s top table tennis player, Quadri Aruna, to be among the top five performers in the 2020/2021 Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) season.

Frauenholz is backing his words on the recent form of Aruna and the records he has set in the last six years.

The Nigerian, who replaced departed TTC top performer Croat Tomislav Pucar, is hoping to lead the team in accomplishing the top-four target set by the club’s management.

“The newcomer will be among the five best Bundesliga players. In Fulda, however, Aruna also has big footsteps to fill in

“After all, Tomislav Pucar left the TTC for Russia after two extremely successful years,” Frauenholz said.

On Sunday, Aruna will lead TTC away to TSV Bad Königshofen who will be playing without their performance following COVID-19 scare in the team.

TSV Bad Königshofen started as a contender for the playoffs last season but they were unfortunate to finish in ninth place.

For the new season, the squad seems to be a bit weaker than last year, at least on paper following the exit of Japanese Mizuki Oikawa – a top performer from previous years.

With the signing of Frenchman Abdel-Kader Salifou, a former player with TTC Neu-Ulm last season, the club believes Salifou is a good match for Bad Königshofen, as his new teammate Bastian Steger had already explained when he introduced the Frenchman.

“He is a fighter with a great attitude who never loses a sentence, Salifou said, adding, “Our viewers will like that, especially since he has a very attractive style of play and an extremely strong forehand.”

The team will, however, depend more on Kilian Ort’s fitness level as the 24-year-old was forced to watch for a long time last season final placement of Bad Königshofen.