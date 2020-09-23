Take a cue from Edo State, Kukah urges Ondo

Warns politicians against running to Pastors, Imams for endorsements

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, yesterday, said the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State left a legacy of electoral efficiency for the country, urging Ondo State to take a cue.

Kukah, who urged Ondo State to do better in the forthcoming October 10, 2020 election by ensuring their votes count in a violence-free process, spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily.

The cleric also advised politicians to stop seeking the endorsement of religious leaders during elections but rather engage the people they intend to serve and sell their objectives to them to make the decision.

Kukah, who is also a member of the National Peace Committee, also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and civil society groups for their roles in the Edo State governorship election.

He said: “Our commendation also goes to the people of Edo State. I think in every sense of the word, the people of Edo State left us a legacy of efficiency. It is incumbent on the people of Ondo to now say why can’t we do better than the people in Edo State?

“Rather than politicians running around Pastors and Imams seeking endorsement, they should be out there engaging the people and encouraging them to go out and vote.

“I think that the churches and civil societies have also done very well in terms of mobilising people but this is something that must continue as a process of engagement, not something that happens in the month of election because people need to be sufficiently convinced about the power of their votes and how significant and important it is.”

He further said: “Part of the problems is that the ordinary people go out to vote; the politicians give appointment to their friends, who they import either from other states or abroad. I am not saying people who are in the Diaspora cannot govern, but there is almost something dysfunctional about political rewards after elections.

“When last did you see a politician across Europe bowing to the queen or king or seeking blessings from a bishop? We have too many intervening variables that are confusing the narrative. We are really not practising the principles of democracy.”

and it lies in the fact that only those who have money can hope to be voted into power. If you feel you need to be anointed to ascend to power, then we are running a theocracy.”