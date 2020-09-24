Tanker Explosion: Governor Bello Seeks FG’s Urgent Attention On Federal Roads In Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene and fix the bad federal roads in the state.

The governor said this during his visit to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

He told the minister that the deplorable state of all federal roads across the state have led to recurrent accidents in the state and appealed to the minister to expedite action in carrying out reconstruction of roads across the state to curtail the preventable accidents.

Fashola in response said he has directed the Federal Road Maintenance Agency to immediately move into action to fix the bad portion of the road at the Felele end of the Okene/Lokoja/Abuja road.

He assured the governor that the ministry will use the remaining part of the year to achieve more in fulfilling the governor’s request in respect of federal roads in the state.

The governor’s visit to the minister came in the wake of a road accident involving a tanker and other vehicles on the Okene/Lokoja/Abuja road that resulted in an explosion that claimed over 20 lives in the Felele area of Lokoja on Wednesday.

Fashola commiserated with the governor, people, and government of Kogi State over the accident that claimed lives on Wednesday in Lokoja.